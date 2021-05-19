Ex-police chief in Colstrip loses again at the Montana Supreme Court

In a unanimous opinion Tuesday, the Montana Supreme Court dealt yet another blow to the former Colstrip chief of police in a string of legal fights tied to his firing in 2012.

The 5-0 opinion, written by Justice Dirk Sandefur, upheld a lower court ruling dismissing claims by Larry Reinlasoder that Supreme Court justices and their law clerks had improperly reviewed sealed records of his work emails containing porn. Reinlasoder's lawsuit also included arguments the city of Colstrip had only appealed a lower court decision sealing the emails in order to push them into the spotlight with the Supreme Court and sway the justices against him.

Reinlasoder served as Colstrip’s chief of police from 2004 to 2012. He was fired after it surfaced that he’d invited a female dispatcher to look at porn with him on his work computer.

It wasn’t the only instance in which Reinlasoder was accused of sexual harassment. Three women filed grievances against him in the days before he was put on administrative leave.

Reinlasoder sued the city over his termination, claiming emotional distress and lost wages. In 2015 a jury in Yellowstone County awarded him nearly $300,000 in damages.