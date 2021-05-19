Ex-police chief in Colstrip loses again at the Montana Supreme Court

In a unanimous opinion Tuesday, the Montana Supreme Court dealt yet another blow to the former Colstrip chief of police in a string of legal fights tied to his firing in 2012.
The 5-0 opinion, written by Justice Dirk Sandefur, upheld a lower court ruling dismissing claims by Larry Reinlasoder that Supreme Court justices and their law clerks had improperly reviewed sealed records of his work emails containing porn. Reinlasoder's lawsuit also included arguments the city of Colstrip had only appealed a lower court decision sealing the emails in order to push them into the spotlight with the Supreme Court and sway the justices against him.
Reinlasoder served as Colstrip’s chief of police from 2004 to 2012. He was fired after it surfaced that he’d invited a female dispatcher to look at porn with him on his work computer.
It wasn’t the only instance in which Reinlasoder was accused of sexual harassment. Three women filed grievances against him in the days before he was put on administrative leave.
Reinlasoder sued the city over his termination, claiming emotional distress and lost wages. In 2015 a jury in Yellowstone County awarded him nearly $300,000 in damages.
But the Montana Supreme Court later overturned the award, saying then-Judge Russell Fagg should have done as the city asked and found it had good cause to fire Reinlasoder.
Tuesday’s ruling was the latest court loss for the former police chief. In it, the court upheld a ruling by Yellowstone County District Judge Colette Davies tossing a lawsuit he filed after his nearly $300,000 jury award was overturned.
Reinlasoder had argued in part the state’s high court and its staff were wrong to view and consider hundreds of pornographic images the city found in his work email account dating back to 2005, or one year into his eight-year tenure. The city compiled the images during a forensic analysis of his computer after firing him.
Those emails weren’t given to the jury in his trial but were sealed and preserved in the court record in case of an appeal.
Reinlasoder argued the court violated his due process rights when it unsealed the emails.
But the court said the emails were “squarely at issue” when the city appealed after losing at trial and were part of the case record that was properly transmitted to the Montana Supreme Court.
Reinlasoder couldn’t sue the courts over viewing the emails because the courts were protected by judicial immunity, according to the lower court ruling, which Tuesday's order upheld.