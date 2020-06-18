Ex-police officer on Fort Peck gets time served, probation in child sex abuse case

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A former tribal police officer was sentenced to time served Thursday for sexually abusing a child.

Mychal Thomas Damon, 28, was sentenced to time served of 324 days in custody and two years of supervised release in U.S. District Court in Great Falls.

Damon, of Wolf Point, pleaded guilty in February to felony child abuse, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney for Montana Kurt Alme's office.

Damon committed the crime in May 2018 when he touched a child's genitals. The girl was under the age of 14, according to the press release.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Wolf Point Police Department.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 13

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.