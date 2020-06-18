You are the owner of this article.
Ex-police officer on Fort Peck gets time served, probation in child sex abuse case
A former tribal police officer was sentenced to time served Thursday for sexually abusing a child. 

Mychal Thomas Damon, 28, was sentenced to time served of 324 days in custody and two years of supervised release in U.S. District Court in Great Falls. 

Damon, of Wolf Point, pleaded guilty in February to felony child abuse, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney for Montana Kurt Alme's office. 

Damon committed the crime in May 2018 when he touched a child's genitals. The girl was under the age of 14, according to the press release. 

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Wolf Point Police Department. 

