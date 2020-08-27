Ex-Signal Peak mine exec told injured workers to lie, prosecutors say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A former Signal Peak mine executive indicted on cocaine charges is now accused of twice covering up worker injuries that sent employees to the hospital.

When an employee hurt his fingers loading mining materials on Jan. 6, 2018, he got a call from Dale Lee Musgrave while being transported to the hospital telling him to lie and tell doctors his injury didn’t happen on the job, according to new charges filed in U.S. District Court in Billings on Friday.

The injury eventually required partial amputation, prosecutors say.

Musgrave was vice president of underground operations at the mine.

A second mine worker was partially buried by falling dirt and debris from an excavated mine wall. That injury took place on Sept. 16, 2019, and required surgery on the man's leg, the indictment states.

Several days later, prosecutors say other mine employees learned the accident had been concealed and reported it to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Mine Safety and Health Administration.