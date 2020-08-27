Ex-Signal Peak mine exec told injured workers to lie, prosecutors say

A former Signal Peak mine executive indicted on cocaine charges is now accused of twice covering up worker injuries that sent employees to the hospital.
When an employee hurt his fingers loading mining materials on Jan. 6, 2018, he got a call from Dale Lee Musgrave while being transported to the hospital telling him to lie and tell doctors his injury didn’t happen on the job, according to new charges filed in U.S. District Court in Billings on Friday.
The injury eventually required partial amputation, prosecutors say.
Musgrave was vice president of underground operations at the mine.
A second mine worker was partially buried by falling dirt and debris from an excavated mine wall. That injury took place on Sept. 16, 2019, and required surgery on the man's leg, the indictment states.
Several days later, prosecutors say other mine employees learned the accident had been concealed and reported it to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Mine Safety and Health Administration.
Musgrave has pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. Prosecutors say he carried out the crimes between January 2016 and March 20, 2019.
He’s now set to be arraigned on the new charges in September. He faces one count each of false statement, conspiracy and false statements in mine records. Attorney Lisa Bazant did not respond to a request for comment left Wednesday afternoon.
Musgrave no longer works at Signal Peak Energy.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.