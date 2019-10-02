A former Stockman Bank employee admitted Wednesday to reduced charges in a scheme to steal from a bank customer by funneling more than $100,000 of her money through a series of illegal transfers.
Shawn Al Logan, 30, admitted in U.S. District Court to transferring $15,000 from one customer account to his own American Express account, after having fed the customer account with transfers from a second Stockman customer.
The second Stockman customer called the bank in April 2018 to report a low balance in her account, prompting an investigation.
Logan also admitted one transfer of $40,000 between the accounts of the two unknowing customers.
Logan transferred a total of $176,500 from one customer account to another, prosecutors said in the indictment. He deposited a total of $134,000 in two American Express accounts between February and April 2018.
Logan began transferring customer money to his own account in September 2017, according to filings by the government, or roughly a year and a half after starting work at Stockman Bank.
While a plea deal called for Logan to admit only three of the 10 counts in the indictment, he has agreed to pay full restitution, even on charges that are set to be dismissed.
No restitution sum was provided in court filings.
Stockman Bank President Wayne Nelson did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday.
Logan admitted bank embezzlement, money laundering and aggravated identify theft. The charges carry up to 42 years in prison, with a mandatory minimum of two, and fines in excess of $1 million.