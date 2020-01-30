Ex-Stockman Bank employee gets 5 years for stealing $200K from customers

A former Billings bank employee was ordered to prison Thursday for nearly five years after draining money from two customer accounts, including one belonging to a mentally incompetent man.

Shawn Al Logan, 31, was sentenced to 57 months in prison after admitting charges under a plea agreement.

U.S. District Judge Susan Watters said Logan stole the money “for no other reason than greed,” contrasting the case to other “white-collar” criminal cases in which a drug or alcohol addiction drove the actions.

Logan declined to make a statement, but his attorney, federal defender Gillian Gosch, noted Logan’s lack of criminal history. Gosch said the offense came during “a dark spot" in his life, when Logan was dealing with an unnamed medical issue.

The thefts "almost became like an addiction to him,” Gosch said.

Logan, a commercial loan assistant, worked on a customer account for an 88-year-old mentally incompetent man, whose account was maintained by a power of attorney. The 81-year-old with power of attorney lived in Florida, the judge noted.