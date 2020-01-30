Ex-Stockman Bank employee gets 5 years for stealing $200K from customers

A former Billings bank employee was ordered to prison Thursday for nearly five years after draining money from two customer accounts, including one belonging to a mentally incompetent man.
Shawn Al Logan, 31, was sentenced to 57 months in prison after admitting charges under a plea agreement.
U.S. District Judge Susan Watters said Logan stole the money “for no other reason than greed,” contrasting the case to other “white-collar” criminal cases in which a drug or alcohol addiction drove the actions.
Logan declined to make a statement, but his attorney, federal defender Gillian Gosch, noted Logan’s lack of criminal history. Gosch said the offense came during “a dark spot" in his life, when Logan was dealing with an unnamed medical issue.
The thefts "almost became like an addiction to him,” Gosch said.
Logan, a commercial loan assistant, worked on a customer account for an 88-year-old mentally incompetent man, whose account was maintained by a power of attorney. The 81-year-old with power of attorney lived in Florida, the judge noted.
Logan funneled money out of the account in various ways, including issuing debit cards in the power of attorney’s name, and then using them to withdraw cash, according to filings by prosecutors. In roughly two months, he withdrew more than $16,000.
When the power of attorney noticed the withdrawals and asked Logan about possible fraudulent activity, “… you flat-out lied to him, and he trusted you,” Watters said.
Logan told him that there was nothing the bank could do about the loss because more than 90 days had passed.
Logan also made a series of unauthorized transfers from a second Stockman customer's account into the 88-year-old's account, from which Logan paid his own creditors and made deposits into his own accounts, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney for Montana Kurt Alme.
Logan was ordered to pay $195,949.27 in restitution. Under a plea deal, Logan agreed to full restitution in the case, including on the seven counts prosecutors agreed to dismiss.
In October, Logan pleaded guilty to bank embezzlement, money laundering and aggravated identify theft.
Aggravated identity theft carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 24 months in prison, which must run consecutive to the sentence for any other counts.
Gosch recommended the minimum, asking for a sentence of time served on the remaining counts.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Zeno Baucus recommended 57 months in prison, the term that Watters imposed. That was the low end of federal sentencing guidelines, which called for up to 65 months in prison.
Baucus said more prison time on top of the mandatory term was necessary to deter similar financial crimes in the future. Watters said she agreed.