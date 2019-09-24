The former fifth-grade teacher accused of sexually assaulting two students denied charges Tuesday and saw his bond reduced.
Brent David Skelton, 30, pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault in Yellowstone County District Court.
Judge Michael Moses set bond at $50,000, noting state law allows judges to consider the defendant’s ability to afford bond.
Skelton had been arrested on a $150,000 warrant.
Should Skelton post bond, he is required to be placed on GPS monitoring prior to being let out of jail. Moses also followed prosecutors’ request for conditions that Skelton be barred from visiting schools and barred from having contact with any minor children, except for his own. Skelton did not object to the conditions.
You have free articles remaining.
Skelton taught fifth-grade at Orchard Elementary until he resigned Thursday, according to Superintendent Greg Upham.
Upham said a parent notified the district about inappropriate text messages between Skelton and their child near the end of the school year. The district launched an investigation and Skelton was placed on administrative leave and remained out of the classroom until his resignation.
The school district investigation found that Skelton "had inappropriately touched" two students during "the previous school year," including during class with other students in the room, according to court documents. Police also found text messages from Skelton to the students that "appeared to be flirtatious, or sexually suggestive."
Skelton has significant ties to the community, the judge found. If he posts bond, he may be able to work at a Mercedes-Benz dealership with his brother, the judge noted.
Both Skelton's brother and wife attended his arraignment Tuesday.