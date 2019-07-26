Editor's note: The contents of this story may be disturbing to some readers.
State and federal law enforcement let a former Miles City athletic trainer off the hook more than 15 years ago for sexual abuse of high school boys, according to documents filed by James Jensen's public defender.
The documents say that Jensen was investigated in 2002, and that he admitted at the time to "the offense conduct he stands convicted of today."
Jensen has pleaded guilty in federal court to charges related to sexually abusing dozens of high school boys systematically in Miles City while he worked for the district as an athletic trainer in the '70s, ’80s, and ’90s.
His actions came to light after an ongoing civil suit against Jensen and the school district was filed in 2018. That suit has 32 plaintiffs, and both prosecutors and Jensen's public defender say there were many more victims.
According to the filing from Jensen's lawyer Friday, "the State of Montana decided not to pursue charges" in 2003.
"It was determined that the State of Montana statute at the time did not cover the offense conduct, that many of the offenses occurred outside of the statute of limitations, and that the juvenile males were of the age to give consent.
"Why the federal government did not pursue charges is unknown," said his lawyer.
Phone calls to the U.S. Attorney's office in Billings and Helena went unanswered at about 8 p.m. Friday, as did a phone call to a Department of Justice spokesperson.
The filing represents the first time that the investigation in 2002 and 2003 has been entered into the record in public federal or state court filings. The Gazette previously obtained a 2003 memo from an assistant attorney general to a state investigator saying that "it does not appear that there will be sufficient evidence to pursue criminal charges" against Jensen.
Two of Jensen's victims who are part of the civil suit said Friday that they were interviewed by investigators in 2002 or 2003. Lee Montana Newspapers have a policy of not naming victims of sex crimes. The Billings Gazette knows the men's names and has verified their identities with their attorney.
FBI investigators visited one of the victims.
“I laid it all out there (for the FBI), what happened, what the program entailed,” the victim said, detailing masturbation, oral sex, and digital penetration. “They never once indicated that he was being investigated for child abuse, at least to me.”
They never asked him about pressing charges, and he never heard anything more.
Another victim was visited by investigators about Jensen, but wasn't told at first who was under investigation — they “basically scared me,” the victim said.
“I just pretty much denied everything they asked me. I was not in a place where I wanted to talk about it,” he said.
After the first interview, investigators followed up. They had caught the man in a lie and confronted him about it.
“(It was the) most overwhelming feeling of shame that I ever felt in my life,” the victim said. He told investigators that Jensen had masturbated him.
He said investigators seemed almost solely focused on his age at the time, and not at all on Jensen's deception.
“At the time, I remember very much feeling like I was in trouble, more than anything,” the victim said.
Investigators contacted him later, telling him that because of his age, they couldn't prove Jensen had broken any laws. Their treatment of the case only reinforced his belief that what Jensen had told the boys was true — that Jensen's "Program" would make him a better athlete, the victim said.
Jensen used a complex system of manipulation to keep boys participating in the program, claiming it improved their athletic performance, even collecting semen and supposedly testing it for testosterone levels, victims said.
Many of the victims in the lawsuit have come to the realization that Jensen's system was fraudulent and abusive only later in life, something that's not uncommon in victims of childhood sexual abuse.
The defense filing uses investigators' apparent decision to pass on charging Jensen, and Jensen's cooperation with their investigation, as an argument that he should receive a lesser sentence than the 15 years recommended by federal prosecutors.
That recommendation was longer than guidelines suggest, but prosecutors argued that Jensen's conduct warranted it. Jensen's public defender, Steven Babcock, requested a sentence for Jensen of up to 8 years in prison, which is within federal sentencing guidelines.
"Fifteen years for a 79-year-old man in poor health is more than necessary," Babcock said. "Given the deteriorating health of James, a sentence within the advisory guidelines would be a life sentence."
One of the victims the Gazette spoke with Friday called the idea of a lighter sentence than prosecutors recommended "the biggest slap in the face."
Jensen faces separate state charges of possessing child pornography after authorities investigating the lawsuit's claims raided his retirement home and found 10 images of underage boys who were nude or engaged in sex acts.