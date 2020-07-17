Ex-undersheriff guilty of raping teen, Valley County jury finds

The former undersheriff in Valley County was convicted on Friday of raping a teen.
Luke Strommen's trial on one count of sexual intercourse without consent began in Valley County District Court on Monday. Jury deliberations began Friday, according to Clerk of District Court Shelley Bryan.
Strommen was taken into custody after the trial concluded, Bryan said.
Strommen was charged with rape after a girl reported that he had raped her roughly 50 times from 2009 to 2011, starting when she was 14 years old.
In October, Strommen pleaded guilty to a separate charge of soliciting sexually explicit images from a 17-year-old.
Strommen had worked for the Valley County Sheriff's Office since 2009 before resigning in November 2018. He was promoted to undersheriff in January 2017 and put on paid leave in June 2018 amid an investigation into his relationship with one of the teen girls.
Strommen's attorney, Jason Holden, did not immediately return a request for comment.
The Attorney General's Office, which prosecuted the case, also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Strommen, born in 1977, had sex with the teen dozens of times between 2009 and 2011, beginning when she was 14, charges allege. The new allegations surfaced in November, a month after Strommen was charged with offenses related to the first victim.
The girl, who occasionally babysat for Strommen and his family, estimated the two had sex 50 times over the two-year span, charges allege. She said the majority of encounters took place inside Strommen’s patrol vehicle, which he had parked outside of his friend’s home in a remote area of Valley County.
Strommen began to sexually abuse the teen at the same time he began training at the Montana Law Enforcement Academy in 2009, charges state.
