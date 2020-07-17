Ex-undersheriff guilty of raping teen, Valley County jury finds

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The former undersheriff in Valley County was convicted on Friday of raping a teen.

Luke Strommen's trial on one count of sexual intercourse without consent began in Valley County District Court on Monday. Jury deliberations began Friday, according to Clerk of District Court Shelley Bryan.

Strommen was taken into custody after the trial concluded, Bryan said.

Strommen was charged with rape after a girl reported that he had raped her roughly 50 times from 2009 to 2011, starting when she was 14 years old.

In October, Strommen pleaded guilty to a separate charge of soliciting sexually explicit images from a 17-year-old.

Strommen had worked for the Valley County Sheriff's Office since 2009 before resigning in November 2018. He was promoted to undersheriff in January 2017 and put on paid leave in June 2018 amid an investigation into his relationship with one of the teen girls.

Strommen's attorney, Jason Holden, did not immediately return a request for comment.