Ex-undersheriff of Valley County sentenced to prison in rape case

"The juxtaposition in this case is exactly why this is such a difficult case," said Strommen's attorney Jason Holden. "I struggle with the idea that this man was leading a double life."

Holden argued that Strommen's character as a public servant, that his heroism as a cop and that his good deeds should be considered in sentencing. His compliance with pre-trial release restrictions and his desire to rehabilitate his life should also be considered. He asked the judge to "balance the crime with the possibility of the defendant's rehabilitation," asking that Strommen be given an opportunity to rebuild a life in the community and with his family.

Prior to sentencing, Strommen gave a statement to the judge asking for mercy. "I come to you [Your Honor] today a man, quite simply, with nearly nothing left in me... What I have left is my hope and my faith... and the strongest desire for redemption as a repentant man."

Strommen apologized for the shame he had brought to his family and the community and he said he hoped the victims would forgive him, not for his sake, but for their own healing.

"The humiliation of all this should have been placed squarely on me but it wasn't, and I am eternally sorry for that," said Strommen alluding to his friends and family. "I sincerely apologize for the intangible costs of what I have done."