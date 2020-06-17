Family settles lawsuit claiming discrimination in FBI's investigation of Crow's man death

The family of a man killed on the Crow Reservation in 2005 has settled their 11-year-old lawsuit against the FBI over its investigation of the death, saying the agreement will allow them to advocate more effectively for justice for Native Americans.
Steven Bearcrane, a Native American with Crow and Gros Ventre heritage, was shot dead by Bobby Gene Holcomb, a white man, in an incident that an FBI investigation found was self defense. Earline Bearcrane and Cletus Cole, Steven's parents, sued the FBI in 2009, arguing the agency did not thoroughly investigate the shooting because of racial bias.
While several claims in the suit were dismissed, a federal judge ruled in 2019 the family would get a trial for the claim the FBI’s discriminatory investigation caused Steven Bearcrane’s parents and daughter, Precious Bear Crane, to be denied crime victim's compensation, the AP reported.
The case was officially dismissed Tuesday, and Earline Bearcrane issued a press release saying the family would advocate for wider recognition of racial discrimination against Native Americans in the justice system.
“There’s other families out there like us, and they need help too," Bearcrane said Wednesday. "Maybe this is something in the long run that can still help other families.”
The settlement's major provision is a meeting between Department of Justice officials, U.S. Attorney for Montana Kurt Alme, the plaintiffs in the suit and 30 people to discuss issues about racial equity in the justice system.
Neither side admitted fault, and each side will pay their own attorney's fees, said Patricia Bangert, the plaintiff's lawyer.
“(The meeting) will give the Bearcrane family an opportunity to specifically talk with the U.S. attorney about opening Steven’s case,” Bangert said.
Before the settlement, the family and government had been preparing for a trial before a judge.
“It was extremely difficult," Bearcrane said of the decision to settle. "It was a very emotional decision because of all the years and the time and the money that we were putting in.”
Part of the decision to settle was rooted in an effort to interact more with federal officials, Bangert said. Government officials typically are unwilling to get involved in a case with pending legal action, she said.
Bearcrane hopes that the cause will be taken up by other community leaders.
“We’re just hoping that whatever we start, whatever we can get going, will continue on,” she said.
