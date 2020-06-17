Family settles lawsuit claiming discrimination in FBI's investigation of Crow's man death

The settlement's major provision is a meeting between Department of Justice officials, U.S. Attorney for Montana Kurt Alme, the plaintiffs in the suit and 30 people to discuss issues about racial equity in the justice system.

Neither side admitted fault, and each side will pay their own attorney's fees, said Patricia Bangert, the plaintiff's lawyer.

“(The meeting) will give the Bearcrane family an opportunity to specifically talk with the U.S. attorney about opening Steven’s case,” Bangert said.

Before the settlement, the family and government had been preparing for a trial before a judge.

“It was extremely difficult," Bearcrane said of the decision to settle. "It was a very emotional decision because of all the years and the time and the money that we were putting in.”

Part of the decision to settle was rooted in an effort to interact more with federal officials, Bangert said. Government officials typically are unwilling to get involved in a case with pending legal action, she said.

Bearcrane hopes that the cause will be taken up by other community leaders.

“We’re just hoping that whatever we start, whatever we can get going, will continue on,” she said.

