Fatal stabbing at downtown Billings Hardee's was in self defense, prosecutors say

The two persuaded Old Bear to get up and leave, but while they were packing up their belongings, Old Bear returned “with a knife and another male to back him up,” charges state.

After an argument, Old Bear and the man he brought “backed away,” but then returned after an unspecified period of time and both attacked Weathers’ friend, according to charges.

Weathers tried to defend his friend by helping him fight the two attackers, “but was unsuccessful,” the charges state. Fearing Old Bear would stab his friend amid the beating, Weathers stabbed Old Bear with his pocketknife.

Weathers told detectives he'd stabbed Old Bear in self defense. He said he ran when he saw blood, called his sister for a ride and went to the Motel 6 to clean up and change his clothes and wash the knife.

When officers arrived, a bystander was performing CPR on Old Bear. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The charges come nearly two years after the fatality.

“I think the delay was attributable to us wanting to make sure that there wasn't a homicide case here that we could prove,” Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito said Thursday. "It's just that we take those charging decisions very, very seriously."