Federal court recommends restitution in former Signal Peak mine exec's fraud case

DeSoto said another $7.5 million should go to Three Blind Mice, a group of investors backing coal projects Price said he would make money on. The members of the group are Casher and Wyoming doctors Robert Schlidt and Raoul Jourbran.

Price took the investors’ money but never delivered on the project.

Three Blind Mice attorney Randy Nelson applauded the judge’s recommendations in an emailed statement.

“It’s a well written order that does exactly what it needed to do,” he wrote. “A restitution hearing can’t produce more than what is contained in the order. Therefore, TBM is very happy with the order.”

Finally, the magistrate judge recommended Price be ordered to pay $10.3 million to Ninety M, another investor group Price was involved in, which was made up of the Three Blind Mice investors and others.

On Ninety M investor projects, Price inflated the cost of purchases by about threefold and pocketed the difference. On other Ninety M loans, Price simply took the money and provided no return at all.

Any money made from sales of real estate previously held by Price would be credited against the restitution he owes, under DeSoto's recommendation.