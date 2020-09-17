 Skip to main content
Feds charge man accused of holding gun to North Dakota officer's face

FARGO, N.D. — A man accused of holding a loaded gun to the face of a Fargo police officer has been charged in federal court, U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley announced Thursday.

Authorities say Shawn Larkin, 38, of Fargo, was pulled over on an outstanding warrant shortly after 1 a.m. on Sept. 9. Larkin told police he wanted to walk to his apartment first and an altercation ensued. The suspect allegedly pointed a loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun at the officer before the gun was confiscated.

Federal court documents show that Larkin is charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. His record includes a conviction for simple assault of a police officer in Ward County in 2012. He is being held in jail and faces Sept. 28 detention hearing.

Larkin's federal public defender, Christopher Lancaster, could not be reached for comment late Thursday.

