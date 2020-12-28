 Skip to main content
Former Billings teacher denies sexually assaulting 5th-grade students
Former Billings teacher denies sexually assaulting 5th-grade students

A former elementary school teacher accused of sexually assaulting two students denied a third charge Monday, after prosecutors amended their filing.

Brent David Skelton, 32, pleaded not guilty to an amended information in Yellowstone County District Court.

Prosecutors added a third count of sexual assault pertaining to one of the two victims originally cited in the case. Both were students in Skelton’s fifth-grade class.

Skelton taught at Orchard Elementary until resigning in September 2019, shortly before he was arraigned.

Skelton is accused of touching both students beneath their clothing and underwear, at times during class. One of the students said she saw it happen to the other student.

Another student had complained to the principal about perceived favoritism because Skelton gave the two students treats from Dairy Queen or leftovers from his lunch, “…which eventually prompted the Defendant to conduct a classroom discussion defending his behavior,” charges state.

Investigators found text messages they considered flirtatious or sexually suggestive from Skelton to both girls, according to charges.

One girl’s mother said she’d discovered photos of Skelton hanging out with her daughter in her daughter’s bedroom.

Skelton is currently out on bail. His trial is set for January.

