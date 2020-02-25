Former coach pleads not guilty to sexual exploitation, abuse
GREAT FALLS — A former assistant basketball coach at Stonechild College on the Rocky Boy's Indian Reservation has pleaded not guilty to federal charges alleging he sexually abused a girl, starting when she was 12.

Christopher Brown, 31, of Box Elder, is charged with sexual exploitation of a child, sexual abuse of a minor and transportation of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said.

Brown was initially charged in January by a criminal complaint with sexual abuse of a minor and was fired from his coaching job. He was later indicted on the three counts, officials said.

U.S. Magistrate Judge John T. Johnston presided over Monday's hearing in Great Falls.

Brown is detained pending further proceedings. His public defender has declined to comment.

