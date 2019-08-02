The former Billings Municipal Court clerk who stole more than $10,000 from the city has been ordered to repay it in restitution and to serve probation.
Carolyn Bishop, 56, was sentenced in July for theft by embezzlement.
Bishop took cash from defendants making payments on fines to Billings Municipal Court. The thefts spanned roughly one year, ending in 2017.
District Court Judge Michael Moses also ordered the former court clerk to pay a $4,000 fine.
The thefts involved 23 municipal court defendants, according to charges. Initially the city tallied $9,096.40 in thefts but discovered additional thefts after the case was submitted for prosecution, according to Deputy Yellowstone County Attorney Margaret Gallagher.
In each case, Bishop entered the payment into the clerk’s record-keeping system but went back later and voided it, charges state. Bishop then closed many of the cases.
The thefts came to light when another court clerk noticed discrepancies in two cases under the same defendant name. Fines in the cases had been cleared but shouldn’t have been, the clerk noted, and her login had been used.
Bishop was ordered to pay $10,806.40 in restitution.