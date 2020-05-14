Former inmate settles with CoreCivic over brain bleed after prison assault in Shelby

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A former inmate has settled with the company that runs Montana’s private prison after alleging it failed to treat a head injury quickly enough, resulting in long-term damage that’s caused a speech delay and epilepsy.

Ray Carpenter sued CoreCivic, which operates Crossroads Correctional Center in Shelby, in 2018. The case closed on Monday.

Because the settlement was between private parties, the agreement is confidential. Carpenter had originally named the Montana Department of Corrections and other public entities as defendants, but they were dropped.

Carpenter said that after being attacked in his cell one night in 2016, the prison and its contract medical providers, Correctional Medicine Associates, failed to respond adequately.

Carpenter was attacked from behind, hit his head on a metal bunk while falling and then was kicked for minutes on end, including in the head, according to his lawsuit.