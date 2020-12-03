Former N. Cheyenne chief judge admits role in truck driver ticketing scheme

The former chief judge for the Northern Cheyenne Tribal Court pleaded guilty on Thursday to illegally collecting traffic fines from truck drivers speeding through the reservation.

Roni Rae Brady admitted the single count of wire fraud in U.S. District Court in Billings.

As chief judge, Brady helped set up a program to crack down on commercial truck drivers speeding down Highway 212.

Between 2012 and 2017, Brady oversaw the initiative in which truck drivers were given an option of making a $250 donation, rather than paying the standard $125 speeding ticket. Brady set up a separate account into which the donations were deposited.

According to the government's offer of proof, tribal court officials told the truck drivers the court would dismiss the ticket if they opted for the donation, so it would not affect their driving records. However, the court never reported any speeding ticket convictions, prosecutors say.

The fines were not legally owed, according to prosecutors, because the tribe does not have jurisdiction over anyone who is not Native American in a criminal case on the reservation.

In total, $24,000 in fines were improperly collected.