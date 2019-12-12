Lawrence Jace Killsback, the former president of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe, was sentenced to prison Thursday after pleading guilty to a government reimbursement fraud scheme.
Killsback was sentenced to six months in federal prison. Assistant U.S. Attorney Bryan Dake had requested 10 months, while defense attorney Dion Killsback — who is the defendant’s brother — had recommended probation only.
Killsback will serve three years of supervised release after the prison term.
U.S. District Judge Susan Watters also required Killsback to pay $25,092 in restitution. Defense attorneys had disputed that amount, arguing the total losses from the double- or triple-dipping in reimbursements for official travel amounted to $14,354.95.
Killsback served as the president of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe from November 2016 to October 2018. He served as health director from 2014 until his election.
