Jace Killsback

Northern Cheyenne Tribal Chairman L. Jace Killsback. 

 ASHLEY NERBOVIG

Lawrence Jace Killsback, the former president of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe, was sentenced to prison Thursday after pleading guilty to a government reimbursement fraud scheme.

Killsback was sentenced to six months in federal prison. Assistant U.S. Attorney Bryan Dake had requested 10 months, while defense attorney Dion Killsback — who is the defendant’s brother — had recommended probation only.

Killsback will serve three years of supervised release after the prison term.

U.S. District Judge Susan Watters also required Killsback to pay $25,092 in restitution. Defense attorneys had disputed that amount, arguing the total losses from the double- or triple-dipping in reimbursements for official travel amounted to $14,354.95.

Killsback served as the president of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe from November 2016 to October 2018. He served as health director from 2014 until his election.

This story will be updated.

