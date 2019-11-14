A Billings prison guard at the Montana Women's Prison has been arrested in Texas and charged with three counts of sexual intercourse without consent with a prisoner.
In January, the Department of Corrections began an investigation into correctional officer Allen Hagstrom, after allegations surfaced that Hagstrom may have assaulted a prisoner.
The investigation was prompted after video footage showed Hagstrom and an inmate leave together for a long period of time to an area not covered by surveillance cameras.
Hagstrom was charged with three felonies in September and arrested Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Service in Galveston, Texas. A warrant for his arrest was issued Nov. 6.
According to court documents, Hagstrom was a correctional officer at the women's prison in Billings. In the early morning of Jan. 25, video footage showed Hagstrom outside the officer's station with a prisoner identified as "A.R." in court documents.
Hagstrom went inside the station and sat down. Three minutes later A.R., wearing black gloves, also entered the station and walked to a blind spot of the surveillance camera. Soon after Hagstrom joined her in the blind spot.
You have free articles remaining.
About 25 minutes later A.R. left the blind spot, and seconds later Hagstrom followed her. A.R. was missing the black gloves.
Six days later officers searched A.R. and her cell. Investigators found a letter in her trash can and a note under her bra. The letter, written by a women, said she had become close with a man whom she'd met while in prison and that the man "does not treat (women) like numbers." The note had an email address written on it, which A.R. said a "friend gave her." Later during an interview A.R. said that she wrote the letter about Hagstrom and that the email address belonged to him.
During the same interview A.R. told an investigator that she had performed consensual oral sex on Hagstrom twice. She initiated oral sex on Jan. 25, she said. The second time was about a week earlier. A.R. performed oral sex on Hagstrom after he put his penis through a food-hatch on a control door on the second floor, she said.
She also said the pair engaged in eight other sexual encounters.
In February Hagstrom was interviewed by an investigator. He was then working in a correctional center in Shelby. His last shift at the Women's Prison was Jan. 25, the same day he was seen on video footage with A.R. It's unclear from the court documents how long Hagstrom had worked at the prison.
During that interview Hagstrom admitted to engaging in at least three oral sexual encounters with A.R., according to court documents. Hagstrom denied forcing A.R. into oral sex, saying that he unsuccessfully tried to resist her advances — although he was not coerced or forced into it, he said.