A Fort Peck Tribal police officer has been accused of sexually abusing a child.
Mychal Damon is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Great Falls. He is accused of abusive sexual contact without permission.
According to redacted indictment documents, around May 2018 while on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation, Damon knowingly engaged in sexual contact with a girl younger than 12.
The sexual contact had an intent to “abuse, humiliate, harass, degrade, and arouse and gratify the sexual desire of any person.”
The penalty could be up to life imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and not less than five years to lifetime supervised release, according to charging documents.
Damon became a tribal officer for the Fort Peck Tribes Law and Justice department in March 2016, according to the Montana Department of Justice. It’s unclear whether he was still serving as a tribal officer at the time of his arrest.
Damon’s age was not disclosed in charging documents. He was arrested in Eastern Washington.
Damon was released from federal custody after a federal judge in Washington denied a motion to detain him July 1.
Damon’s release is provided on the condition that he will not have a firearm or dangerous weapon, or stay in a home with a firearm.
He cannot be around children unless a responsible adult who is aware of his charges is also there, and he can’t be within 500 feet of places where children are known to be.
Damon is the third Fort Peck tribal officer to be accused recently of committing crimes on the reservation.
In June 2018 a former Fort Peck tribal police officer admitted to stealing $40,000 funds for a youth program that he pitched.
Willard Wilson White III, 44, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and income tax evasion and agreed to pay $40,000 in restitution to the Fort peck Tribes, according to the plea deal.
He will also have to pay $18,050 to the Internal Revenue Service for taxes and for claiming dependents he was not entitled to claim.
The man faces a maximum of 25 years in prison for the two charges. His sentencing has been set for Sept. 25 in U.S. District Court in Great Falls.
Also in June a former tribal police officer was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison, and one year probation, for burglarizing a tribe's drug investigation office in 2017.
Mikkel Derrik Shields used a crowbar to break into investigation offices several times to steal opiates, meth and cash which compromised more than two dozen criminal cases.