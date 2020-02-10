Found handwritten bomb leads to Great Falls school closures

Schools in Great Falls are closed Monday after a handwritten bomb threat was found at a Great Falls elementary school earlier Monday morning, according to the Great Falls Police Department.
In a press released issued at about 9:30 a.m., GFPD described how the note included "threatening verbiage, including a bomb threat, targeting multiple schools in the community."
The threat was found by a Great Falls Public Schools staff member.
Hours before the press release, GFPD had announced via Facebook that Great Falls schools would be closed Monday due to "an ongoing police investigation."
The initial post did not name specific schools, but began by stating that "ALL GREAT FALLS SCHOOLS WILL BE CLOSED TODAY!!!"
The closures included both public and private schools in Great Falls, according to a second GFPD Facebook post, which also stated, "We believe Cascade County rural schools are not affected."
Police encouraged anyone with questions about school closures to contact schools directly.
People should expect to see a police presence at schools Monday, the original closure post says, before going on to say that police will provide an update with more details "as they become available."
"We realize this is an inconvenience for your family, but the safety of your children is of paramount importance," the original GFPD post concludes.
The closure was echoed on the Great Falls Public Schools website with a brief note on the homepage.
Students in need of day care could be taken to the Paris Gibson Education Center, according to the Great Falls Public Schools website.
Shortly after 8 a.m. a second post was published on the GFPD Facebook page reiterating that all schools were closed and asking people to stop calling the dispatch center for information.
"We will release information here and via the media outlets as it is available. The dispatch center should be used for legitimate medical, fire and police issues and emergencies," the post says.
The second GFPD Facebook post included a list of some private schools, and encouraged people to contact schools directly with questions. The listed private schools include Five Falls Christian, Our Lady of Lourdes, Central Catholic, University of Providence, Head Start, Treasure State Academy, Foothills Christian and Holy Spirit.