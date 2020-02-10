Found handwritten bomb threat leads to Great Falls school closures

Schools in Great Falls are closed Monday after a handwritten bomb threat was found at a Great Falls elementary school earlier Monday morning, according to the Great Falls Police Department.

In a press released issued at about 9:30 a.m., GFPD described how the note included "threatening verbiage, including a bomb threat, targeting multiple schools in the community."

The threat was found by a Great Falls Public Schools staff member.

Hours before the press release, GFPD had announced via Facebook that Great Falls schools would be closed Monday due to "an ongoing police investigation."

The initial post did not name specific schools, but began by stating that "ALL GREAT FALLS SCHOOLS WILL BE CLOSED TODAY!!!"

The closures included both public and private schools in Great Falls, according to a second GFPD Facebook post, which also stated, "We believe Cascade County rural schools are not affected."

Police encouraged anyone with questions about school closures to contact schools directly.

People should expect to see a police presence at schools Monday, the original closure post says, before going on to say that police will provide an update with more details "as they become available."