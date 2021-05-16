Four deaths, few answers: Family, friends struggling to make sense of murder-suicide

He promised to visit her in treatment. Once she was on her feet again, they’d work out a plan to ensure their son got time with her.

“And I’m a blubbering mess, you know, talking to her. And she gave me a big hug and she left,” Jake said. “And then it was the next week we found out Roxann was dead and Erika and her boyfriend were on the run.”

They were on the run for most of a day. For roughly nine hours after discovering Roxann dead during a check requested by family, law enforcement in Yellowstone and Gallatin counties remained on the lookout for Henry and Erika. They were driving Roxann’s car and managed to spend $3,800 on her credit cards by the time they were caught, according to Stephanie.

Authorities spotted Henry and Erika around 10:30 p.m. and pursued the two until they abandoned their car just north of West Yellowstone. After they ran into the woods, police heard two gunshots.

Jake said that in the weeks since, it’s been painful to hear people talk about the case.