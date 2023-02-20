LIVINGSTON — A girl planned to commit a mass shooting at Sleeping Giant Middle School, according to the Park County Attorney’s Office.

The girl, who is not being identified because she’s a youth, was taken into custody late last month after an investigation that began Jan. 25. That afternoon, a school resource officer was dispatched to the middle school to investigate a report of a threat or plan to commit a school shooting. The officer met with an administrator who reported a student was alleged to have made threatening statements to other students two days earlier during a math class.

The girl was said to have told five other students that she had planned a school shooting using an AK-47 rifle, according to allegations filed by the Park County Attorney’s Office.

“Her plan was to target the SGMS front office and administrative staff first so they couldn’t call for help right away,” according to a Jan. 31 filing by the County Attorney’s Office. “She also advised that she had a list of people to be killed and a Seventh Grader, [redacted], was on that list.”

Also on the list was an administrator and a teacher, according to the filing.

“Youth [the accused] advised the witnesses that if they told on her they would be added to the list,” reads the filing. “All of the witnesses expressed fear when interviewed that they would be targeted.”

During an interview with the officer, the girl admitted that she had a dream about being a school shooter targeting the administrative offices first, according to the filing.

“Youth could not articulate why she told this to the aforementioned SGMS students or how to ensure they would be safe with her previous threats,” reads the filing. “Youth was searched and taken into custody.”

The girl faces a charge of intimidation, which is defined under Montana Code Annotated 45-5-203 as when a person “communicates to another, under circumstances that reasonably tend to produce a fear that it will be carried out, a threat to perform without lawful authority any of the following acts: (a) inflict physical harm on the person threatened or any other person; (b) subject any person to physical confinement or restraint; or (c) commit any felony.”

The charge also applies to defendants accused of knowingly communicating a threat or false report of a pending fire, explosion or disaster that would endanger life or property.

The charge normally is punishable by as much as 10 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. However, under the Youth Court Act, when a youth is adjudicated as a delinquent youth, it is not considered a criminal conviction, according to the county attorney's office.

In Youth Court, the maximum possible penalty is incarceration in a state youth correctional facility with the recommendation that the youth not be released until they reach 18 years old, or a fine as authorized by law under the adult statute, or both.

After a minor reaches the age of 18 and before the age of 21, jurisdiction can be transferred to the District Court, and supervisory responsibility of the youth can be transferred to adult probation. The Extended Jurisdiction Prosecution Act extending jurisdiction until the Youth reaches the age of 25 is not applicable in this particular case, according to the county attorney's office.

Additionally, the court may, on motion of counsel for the youth or on the court's own motion, suspend the proceedings and continue the youth under supervision under terms and conditions negotiated with probation services and agreed to by all necessary parties — this is known as a consent decree or pretrial intervention program, according to the county attorney's office. The prosecution is not a party to such an agreement unless it is a second or subsequent case for the youth.

This case is pending with an informal scheduling conference set for April 24, the attorney’s office confirmed Monday.

The Livingston Enterprise asked SGMS officials whether the student was still enrolled. School Principal Todd Wester said the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act prohibits the disclosure of such information.