Glendive jury acquits man in 2013 Absarokee homicide case

An Eastern Montana jury acquitted a former Absarokee man this week in a homicide case after he was accused of running over another man with his car.

Michael Thomas Holtz was acquitted on charges of negligent homicide, evidence tampering and failure to stop at a scene involving death or personal injury.

The verdict was delivered around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Dawson County Clerk of Court Tammy Helmuth. Jurors began deliberating around 11 a.m., she said.

Holtz was accused in the July 28, 2013, death of 27-year-old Forest Dana. Dana’s mother found him dead in the alley behind their home. An autopsy ruled his spinal cord was severed when a car drove over his head.

According to prosecutors, Holtz had been drinking the night of the death, and witnesses saw him speed down the alley where Dana’s body was found. Investigators later found DNA on Holtz’ car that matched Dana’s DNA, charges stated.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Prosecutors alleged that after running over Dana, Holtz drove away and then crashed his car in an attempt to hamper any investigation into the death.