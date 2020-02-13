Grandparents, teen uncle tortured, killed 12-year-old, court docs say

An autopsy of the body showed James died from blunt force trauma to the back of the head and is waiting on a toxicology report for a final opinion.

James lived with his grandparents, Sasser Jr. and Batts, for the past two years after being sent by his mother to live with his father. James' father died two years ago, according to documents. James' mother had tried to contact James by phone several times, but she was blocked by Batts.

Batts, Sasser Jr. and Sasser III told detectives James' behavior had become problematic over time, saying that he tried harming himself multiple times and that James could hear voices telling him to kill people.

The family also told detectives that Sasser III woke up during the night of Jan. 27 and saw James standing over the top of Batts with a knife. Sasser III then “tackled” James and punched the boy several times in the head. The detective noted that Sasser III is about 6 feet tall and 300 pounds, while James was about 5-feet-3-inches tall and about 100 pounds.