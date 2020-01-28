Group aims to start Montana's first domestic violence specialty court

A group in Yellowstone County aims to have the state’s first domestic violence specialty court running by the end of the year.
It’s early in the process. The group, spearheaded by Alternatives Inc. and Justice of the Peace David Carter, secured a roughly $44,000 grant in 2019 to research the idea, according to Amanda Green, director of development at Alternatives.
The funding comes through the Montana Board of Crime Control, from the Violence Against Women Act.
Key details are still being discussed. The group doesn’t yet have a plan to fund the court in the long term, or a formula for determining which cases would be eligible for the specialty court.
But the core concept is in place, Carter said: “You need to be free from the entanglements that keep you in (an abusive) relationship.”
For many victims, that means a lack of safe, stable housing independent of the abuser. Other times it’s debt, children, or even pets, Carter said.
Carter, Green and others on an advisory committee exploring the proposal, envision the court as a one-stop-shop for victims of domestic violence. Currently, legal services those victims may need are spread across multiple courts.
For example, a victim could be involved in the prosecution of their abuser in Billings Municipal Court, while seeking a divorce in Yellowstone County District Court and turning to the county’s Justice Court to sort out a resolution to a rented apartment they share with the abuser.
Establishing a court where all of those legal needs could be answered would ease the burden on victims and streamline the legal process.
That could take some work, however. A justice of the peace in Montana does not have the authority to order parenting plans or finalize a divorce. The group is looking for a solution, according to Ben Halverson, who prosecutes domestic violence cases for the city of Billings.
In addition to Carter, Green and Halverson, the advisory committee is comprised of Daniel Ball, a private attorney for civil and criminal defense, and Jessica Kraft, a coordinator hired through the grant.
The group also aims to centralize victim services through the court, making it easier for victims to obtain housing assistance and other needs.
Green, the development director at Alternatives, said discussion about a local domestic violence court has been going on for more than two years. The group held its first stakeholder meeting Friday and will receive help from the Center for Court Innovation, headquartered in New York.
Later this spring, a group from Yellowstone County will travel to Buffalo, New York, to observe a domestic violence court there that Green said shares similar attributes to Yellowstone County, including that it serves a sizable Native American population.
Green said the hundreds of domestic violence courts in operation in the U.S. vary. While some handle both felony and misdemeanor cases, others handle misdemeanor only — a format the Yellowstone County group is considering.
“Because if you can prevent it at the misdemeanor stage, you won’t have to get to the felony,” she said.
The group aims to graduate 75 to 100 people during its first year of operation, and eventually expand that to graduating up to 150 people each year.
The Domestic Violence Unit at the Billings Police Department responded to 613 calls in 2019, up from a previous five-year high of 580 in 2017.
From 2017 to the end of 2018, intimate partner homicide deaths in Montana dropped by almost 50% from the previous two-year period.