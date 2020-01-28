Group aims to start Montana's first domestic violence specialty court

A group in Yellowstone County aims to have the state’s first domestic violence specialty court running by the end of the year.

It’s early in the process. The group, spearheaded by Alternatives Inc. and Justice of the Peace David Carter, secured a roughly $44,000 grant in 2019 to research the idea, according to Amanda Green, director of development at Alternatives.

The funding comes through the Montana Board of Crime Control, from the Violence Against Women Act.

Key details are still being discussed. The group doesn’t yet have a plan to fund the court in the long term, or a formula for determining which cases would be eligible for the specialty court.

But the core concept is in place, Carter said: “You need to be free from the entanglements that keep you in (an abusive) relationship.”

For many victims, that means a lack of safe, stable housing independent of the abuser. Other times it’s debt, children, or even pets, Carter said.

Carter, Green and others on an advisory committee exploring the proposal, envision the court as a one-stop-shop for victims of domestic violence. Currently, legal services those victims may need are spread across multiple courts.