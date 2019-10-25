A midnight shooting at a gas station in Hardin sent two people to a hospital and may be connected to an earlier shooting near Billings on Thursday.
Two men were taken to a local hospital with injuries after a "gun fire exchange" happened shortly after midnight Friday in the Love's Truck Stop parking lot in Hardin, according to a press release from the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office.
A Montana game warden was at the truck stop at the time of the incident and tried to disarm the person holding a handgun. The warden exchanged gunfire but was not injured in the incident.
One woman and one man were arrested in connection with the shooting, and it's suspected the people are linked with "other local criminal activities," the release states.
The Hardin shooting appears to be connected to a shooting that happened earlier Thursday night in Lockwood, Yellowstone County Sheriff's Lt. Tim Siegle said Friday morning.
Big Horn County detectives were on scene immediately, and the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office is also assisting in the investigation.
There is no public safety threat at this time, the release advises.
Anyone with information involving the shooting is asked to contact the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office at 406-665-9780.
No one was injured and no arrests have been made in connection with a late-night shooting in Lockwood.