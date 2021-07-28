Hardin teen arrested in connection to Wyoming murder

Montana law enforcement arrested a 15-year-old boy from Hardin on Wednesday after the teenager confessed to killing his father in Wyoming.

Sheridan County Sheriff's Office said the boy called Hardin law enforcement and confessed to killing his father in Dayton, Wyoming.

"Sheridan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the home on Main Street in Dayton and found a deceased male inside the residence," the agency said in a Facebook post on Wednesday morning.

There is no identification or cause of death for the victim. An ongoing investigation is being conducted by the sheriff's office and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.

The 15-year-old boy is being held in Montana and formal charges will be filed at a later date, the Facebook post states.

“We would like to ensure the residents of Dayton and Sheridan County that there is no threat to the community,” Sheridan County Undersheriff Levi Dominguez said. “In order for our deputies and DCI to conduct a thorough investigation, we ask the community to stay away from the area.”

