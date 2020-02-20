Hearing set to consider trying 14-year-old boy as adult in West Yellowstone homicide

A Gallatin County judge will decide next month if the 14-year-old West Yellowstone boy accused of torturing and killing his 12-year-old nephew will be tried as an adult.
James Danny Sasser III is charged with felony deliberate homicide for the death of 12-year-old James Alex Hurley, who was found dead in a home in West Yellowstone in early February. Sasser III is identified as James’ uncle.
Sasser III is scheduled to go before District Judge John Brown on March 5 to determine whether the boy will be tried as an adult.
James Hurley’s grandparents — James Danny Sasser Jr., 47, and Patricia Lynn Batts, 48 — have also been charged with felony deliberate homicide. Gage Anthony Roush, 18, was charged with felony assault on a minor after investigators found video evidence indicating Roush, Sasser Jr., Batts and Sasser III regularly abused him.
Sasser Jr. is being held on a $500,000 bond, while Batts is being held on $750,000. Roush’s bail was set at $50,000.
Prosecutors filed charges in Gallatin County District Court on Tuesday that revealed more information about the days leading up to James’ death, including that the boy was duct-taped to his relatives and that he slept on the living room floor.
On Feb. 3, law enforcement responded to Buffalo Drive in West Yellowstone, Montana, and found suspicious circumstances surrounding the unattended death of the 12-year-old.
An autopsy of the body showed James died from blunt force trauma to the back of the head. A final opinion on the cause of death is pending a toxicology report.
On Jan. 27, Sasser III said he woke up during the night and saw James standing over Batts with a knife. Sasser III said he didn’t know what James was planning to do with the knife and tackled him. However, during an interview, Sasser III admitted that he lied about James standing over Batts with a knife, according to court documents.
Sasser III confirmed that the family used a paddle with a blue-taped handle as punishment, and said that he would hit James if he didn’t do jumping jacks and wall squats. Sasser III said James was always misbehaving and that James “had messed up their family.” He said James misbehaved on a few occasions and that Batts told him about another instance.
The 14-year-old said James previously had a bedroom to sleep in, but it was later turned into a video game room, resulting in James sleeping on the living room floor. Sasser III reported that the family wanted “to get rid" of James or send him to a hospital.
The family had been forcing James “to stay between the couch and the wall/window” during the last two months before his death, and Batts and Sasser III would take turns duct taping James to themselves to keep him from running away, documents state. Saran wrap was applied before the duct tape to reduce injury, however Saran wrap was not used on James.
Sasser III reported that he and James got into a “pretty bad fight” during the morning of Feb. 1, after James had escaped “from behind the couch” and Batts lost her temper. Sasser III and James wrestled and exchanged punches, making James cry. A while after the fight, Sasser III said that James "started acting weird" and Batts told him she believed he had consumed alcohol.
On Super Bowl Sunday, the day before James was found dead, the family ate dinner watching the game while James had to stand by the door to the garage, according to Sasser III in court documents. The family had started keeping food from James a couple of months before his death.
Sasser III hit James with the paddle after he left the area by the door, but did not have any other fights that day. He admitted that the paddle broke at the time, but not as a result of hitting James.
James’ 18-year-old aunt, who also lived with the family, said that a fight started on either Saturday night or Sunday morning, after Sasser III touched a heater while he and James were being duct taped together. Sasser III had kicked and punched James in the head about five times after the duct tape was taken off.
She said that Sasser III hit James’ head against the wall and that it dented it. The aunt said that James’ grandparents were present during the fight. The aunt said that James had memory loss and was disoriented after the fight, similar “to how she acted after she had been in a car accident.” She and Sasser Jr. conducted concussion tests on James.
She stated that Sasser Jr. was concerned that James’ six-year-old uncle, who is Sasser Jr.'s son, would be taken away if anyone found out how the family treated James.
Charging documents state that the aunt believes that Sasser III killed James.