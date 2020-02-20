Hearing set to consider trying 14-year-old boy as adult in West Yellowstone homicide

On Feb. 3, law enforcement responded to Buffalo Drive in West Yellowstone, Montana, and found suspicious circumstances surrounding the unattended death of the 12-year-old.

An autopsy of the body showed James died from blunt force trauma to the back of the head. A final opinion on the cause of death is pending a toxicology report.

On Jan. 27, Sasser III said he woke up during the night and saw James standing over Batts with a knife. Sasser III said he didn’t know what James was planning to do with the knife and tackled him. However, during an interview, Sasser III admitted that he lied about James standing over Batts with a knife, according to court documents.

Sasser III confirmed that the family used a paddle with a blue-taped handle as punishment, and said that he would hit James if he didn’t do jumping jacks and wall squats. Sasser III said James was always misbehaving and that James “had messed up their family.” He said James misbehaved on a few occasions and that Batts told him about another instance.

The 14-year-old said James previously had a bedroom to sleep in, but it was later turned into a video game room, resulting in James sleeping on the living room floor. Sasser III reported that the family wanted “to get rid" of James or send him to a hospital.