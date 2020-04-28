Hit-and-run suspect accused of pinning construction worker denies charges

The man accused of driving into a construction worker south of Billings on Thursday has pleaded not guilty.
Nathaniel Garfield Tucker, 36, is being held in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on $100,000 bail.
Tucker on Monday pleaded not guilty to five felonies and one misdemeanor in connection with a string of wrecks Thursday on Blue Creek Road and South Billings Boulevard.
Tucker is accused of driving in the wrong lane into oncoming traffic, passing cars while crossing the Yellowstone River bridge inside of a construction zone, and striking one worker who got pinned between a company vehicle and Tucker’s truck, according to charges.
Other construction workers had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit, charges state.
Tucker is also charged with striking a Mazda passenger car after driving away from responding officers and running a red light. Police say one of the Mazda passengers was sent to the hospital with injuries.
Tucker then allegedly fled the scene of that crash and lost control of his vehicle, struck various city or utility company property and came to rest in a nearby parking lot.
A sheriff’s office captain then pinned the door of Tucker’s vehicle shut when he attempted to escape, according to charges. When Tucker climbed out of the passenger door, he was met by the captain, and after trying to fight the law enforcement officer, was arrested with the help of a passerby, charges state.
Tucker was taken to the Billings Clinic to assess any injuries, where a blood sample was drawn and sent to the crime lab for analysis, charges state. Police suspect he was under the influence.
Police noted blood on the front passenger area of Tucker’s pickup, according to charges.
Prosecutors noted the extent of the worker’s injuries was not available at the time they filed charges.
