Homicide suspect arrested, accused in April fatal shooting

Prosecutors have filed homicide charges in a fatal shooting from April.
Alexander Garrett Laforge III, 43, is charged with deliberate homicide in the April 27 death of 24-year-old Brett Ness. He’s set to be arraigned on Friday.
Ness was found lying in the driveway near his Florine Lane home with a single gunshot wound to the head at approximately 5:22 p.m.
Laforge and another man had guns as they knocked on Ness’ front door that evening, according to charging documents filed against Laforge.
Laforge was one of five men who had been driven to the home in two separate vehicles, charges state. One driver, Raisha Blacksmith, has been charged with obstructing justice. Neither the other driver nor any of the passengers, aside from Laforge, have been charged.
When Ness answered the door that evening, prosecutors say Laforge shot him and all five men ran back to the waiting cars. Surveillance footage from nearby cameras show less than a minute elapsed between when the five men got out of the vehicles and when they ran back to them and left, according to charges.
The night before, Laforge and another man had gone to Ness’ home and asked them where a friend, identified only as D.B., was, according to charges.
D.B. owed the two men money, they told Ness, but Ness said he would not pay them anything on D.B.’s behalf and that D.B. was not there, according to charges.
Laforge and his friend left Ness’ house but Laforge warned him he would be back, charges state.
LaForge was arrested on Tuesday near Hardin on a DUI charge. He’s also been charged with theft in Yellowstone County for allegedly stealing a friend’s car in Billings that he allegedly used to drive down to Big Horn County.
Yellowstone County has seen six homicides, including one suspected homicide-suicide, since April 26.
