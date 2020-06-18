Homicide suspect arrested, accused in April fatal shooting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Prosecutors have filed homicide charges in a fatal shooting from April.

Alexander Garrett Laforge III, 43, is charged with deliberate homicide in the April 27 death of 24-year-old Brett Ness. He’s set to be arraigned on Friday.

Ness was found lying in the driveway near his Florine Lane home with a single gunshot wound to the head at approximately 5:22 p.m.

Laforge and another man had guns as they knocked on Ness’ front door that evening, according to charging documents filed against Laforge.

Laforge was one of five men who had been driven to the home in two separate vehicles, charges state. One driver, Raisha Blacksmith, has been charged with obstructing justice. Neither the other driver nor any of the passengers, aside from Laforge, have been charged.

When Ness answered the door that evening, prosecutors say Laforge shot him and all five men ran back to the waiting cars. Surveillance footage from nearby cameras show less than a minute elapsed between when the five men got out of the vehicles and when they ran back to them and left, according to charges.