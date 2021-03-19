Homicide suspect changes story after DNA evidence collected

Korb, previously with the sheriff's office, now works for the Billings Police Department.

Troy Charbonneau, another Yellowstone County sheriff’s detective, ran a search of Bray’s phone that extended back a year prior to her death. Hernandez’ number was not stored in her contacts, and there had been no calls or texts between the two numbers during that time.

Charbonneau ran a search for two other phone numbers associated with Hernandez and also found nothing.

Hernandez did have an older model phone he was using in the months before Bray was killed, but he said he was struggling to remember the phone’s number.

“Like, I’m not trying to, like, tell you that I don’t know – I do know it, but, it’s like, might be 1-406 – write that down, 1-406,” Hernandez said, before trailing off.

Hernandez lived with his grandparents. He didn’t have a job and told detectives he had periods of time when he’d drink too much. He's been in custody since Oct. 8, 2019.

During the interview, Hernandez kept returning to the topic of turning his life around. He said Bray was supportive of his goal and was “guiding” him on how to do so.