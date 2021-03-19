Homicide suspect changes story after DNA evidence collected

Three days after a homicide suspect was made to undergo a medical exam looking for forensic evidence of sexual contact, he asked to talk to investigators again.
Diego Hernandez, 24, told Yellowstone County sheriff’s detectives that he and 57-year-old Lori Bray had carried on a secret sexual relationship for a year and a half before she was killed.
Hernandez said Bray had insisted he tell no one about the relationship because she was seeing someone else.
Trial in the deliberate homicide case against Hernandez began Monday and will continue into next week. Bray died by strangulation on Oct. 1, 2019.
Hernandez received a ride home from Bray after her shift at the Cedar Ridge Casino ended shortly before 12:30 a.m. Bray wasn't seen after that. Hernandez was the only other person on site when she closed for the night.
The information about the secret relationship was new. Hernandez had been at the sheriff’s office on Friday, three days earlier, because investigators asked him to come in and answer questions about the missing Bray.
At that point, he insisted over the course of the more than three-hour interview that Bray had dropped him off and left. He said they made no other stops that night, and he denied being attracted to her.
At the end of that Friday interview, the detectives told him about a search warrant they’d been granted to collect a DNA sample and take full-body photographs of him, naked. The search warrant also allowed investigators to take Hernandez to the hospital for a sexual assault nurse examiner test to collect samples that could provide evidence of recent sexual contact.
The search warrant was executed that day.
Jurors watched video footage of Hernandez making the new statement to detectives about the secret relationship. It was the Monday after the medical exam. Hernandez had asked detectives to meet with him.
Hernandez said he'd been drinking before the Monday interview. His speech was slightly slowed.
Detectives asked more about the secret relationship. Hernandez said they had met at the casino where she worked and she began showing interest in him.
Hernandez said he and Bray communicated through phone calls and texts.
But investigator Patrick Korb said Hernandez could be seen in the casino surveillance footage shaking Bray’s hand the night she disappeared.
“Almost as if it was an introduction, saying, ‘Hey, I’m Diego.’ I mean, it doesn’t seem to me like somebody you’ve been” having an ongoing relationship with, Korb said.
Korb, previously with the sheriff's office, now works for the Billings Police Department.
Troy Charbonneau, another Yellowstone County sheriff’s detective, ran a search of Bray’s phone that extended back a year prior to her death. Hernandez’ number was not stored in her contacts, and there had been no calls or texts between the two numbers during that time.
Charbonneau ran a search for two other phone numbers associated with Hernandez and also found nothing.
Hernandez did have an older model phone he was using in the months before Bray was killed, but he said he was struggling to remember the phone’s number.
“Like, I’m not trying to, like, tell you that I don’t know – I do know it, but, it’s like, might be 1-406 – write that down, 1-406,” Hernandez said, before trailing off.
Hernandez lived with his grandparents. He didn’t have a job and told detectives he had periods of time when he’d drink too much. He's been in custody since Oct. 8, 2019.
During the interview, Hernandez kept returning to the topic of turning his life around. He said Bray was supportive of his goal and was “guiding” him on how to do so.
Also in the Monday interview, Hernandez told detectives the reason he’d searched the internet in the hours after Bray went missing with questions about how long investigations last was that he became curious after watching a crime show, "The First 48." The show's name refers to the first 48 hours of a murder investigation.
Detectives had first confronted him with their knowledge of the search on Friday, when he said he remembered typing it in but couldn’t recall what prompted it.
Jurors heard from the Dr. Robert Kurtzman, the state’s chief medical examiner, that Bray suffered five fractured ribs and vaginal injuries that he said were consistent with forcible sex. Other injuries included a bloodied and swollen lip, swollen eyes and a bruised forehead.
Kurtzman said Bray died by manual strangulation, or strangulation someone did with their hands.
The trial is set to continue on Monday, with the jury likely to receive the case for deliberations by midday.