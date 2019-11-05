Investigators have identified a homicide victim found by a hunter Saturday on private land outside of Cody, Wyoming and they believe she was killed elsewhere before her body was left in a remote area.
The victim was Angela Elizondo, 40, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, according to Matt Waldock, a commander with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.
It's believed that Elizondo was killed in Cheyenne, Waldock wrote in a press release. "The body appeared to have been dumped in the remote area," where a hunter found her near mile marker 66 of Highway 120.
The suspect arrested Saturday evening after Elizondo's body was found has yet to be publicly identified, but investigators have disclosed that he is a 45-year-old man from Cheyenne.
He was arrested on unrelated charges and his name is being withheld "pending formal charges," according to Waldock.
Elizondo's death is being investigated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation after a request for assistance by the Park County Sheriff's Office. Wyoming DCI has been in contact with law enforcement officials in Laramie County, where Cheyenne is located.
Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the suspect's arrest Saturday. The discovery of the body and subsequent arrest were announced in a press release issued Monday by the Park County Sheriff's Office.
In addition to the Park County Sheriff's Office, the Bureau of Land Management and the Wyoming Highway Patrol helped apprehend the suspect.