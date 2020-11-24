Hotel hostage suspect denies kidnapping mother

The 37-year-old man arrested at a Billings hotel early Sunday morning was threatening his mother with a gun, telling her she could not leave, prosecutors say.

Adam Michael Wilson pleaded not guilty in Yellowstone County District Court on Tuesday to felony charges of kidnapping, partner or family member assault and assault with a weapon. Wilson also denied misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer.

Billings police arrested Wilson at the SureStay Hotel on the 3000 block of King Avenue West at approximately 5 a.m. on Sunday.

At 2:24 a.m. they’d received a call from Wilson’s brother saying his mother was inside a hotel room with Wilson and was texting to ask for help, charges state.

Wilson’s mother later told police she had arrived in Billings to visit family, and that she and Wilson had arrived at the hotel Saturday afternoon. She said Wilson went to sleep while she left to visit family, and when she returned around 10 p.m. Wilson was angry, pointing a gun at her and saying she could not leave, charges state.

Wilson’s mother said that at one point her son told her they were both going to die that night, according to charges.