Hotel hostage suspect denies kidnapping mother

The 37-year-old man arrested at a Billings hotel early Sunday morning was threatening his mother with a gun, telling her she could not leave, prosecutors say.
Adam Michael Wilson pleaded not guilty in Yellowstone County District Court on Tuesday to felony charges of kidnapping, partner or family member assault and assault with a weapon. Wilson also denied misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer.
Billings police arrested Wilson at the SureStay Hotel on the 3000 block of King Avenue West at approximately 5 a.m. on Sunday.
At 2:24 a.m. they’d received a call from Wilson’s brother saying his mother was inside a hotel room with Wilson and was texting to ask for help, charges state.
Wilson’s mother later told police she had arrived in Billings to visit family, and that she and Wilson had arrived at the hotel Saturday afternoon. She said Wilson went to sleep while she left to visit family, and when she returned around 10 p.m. Wilson was angry, pointing a gun at her and saying she could not leave, charges state.
Wilson’s mother said that at one point her son told her they were both going to die that night, according to charges.
Wilson’s mother was eventually able to leave the hotel room, and shortly afterward, Wilson exited as well, according to charges.
Officers “rushed” him as he turned back around and tried to enter his room and shut the door, with one officer catching the door with his foot and five others entering the room to arrest Wilson, charges state.
District Judge Jessica Fehr set bail at $150,000. Wilson was also arraigned Tuesday on a drug case alleging he had meth, pills and various drug paraphernalia on him when a Montana Highway Patrol trooper stopped his friend who was driving on suspicion of a suspended license.
In 2019, Wilson finished serving six months in jail on a misdemeanor assault conviction in which the victim died. Wilson, who said he was hit first, punched the intoxicated man who fell without bracing his fall, entering a coma and later dying. The victim had a blood alcohol content of 0.348, or more than four times the legal limit.
Violent crime and domestic abuse rates have increased dramatically this year in Billings, much of it driven by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
