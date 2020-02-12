Huntley man accused of responding to ad selling sex with 14-year-old

A 38-year-old is accused of trying to arrange a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old whom the man believed was being sold for sex by an adult.

Aaron Emil Angell, of Huntley, appeared in Yellowstone County Justice Court on Wednesday on a single count of sexual abuse of children. The charge carries a mandatory minimum of four years in prison.

Angell has not yet entered a plea in the case and will be arraigned later this month.

According to charges, agents with the Division of Criminal Investigation had been in touch with Angell as far back as May 2019. Acting undercover, a DCI agent posed as an adult male who was advertising a 14-year-old girl for paid sex.

Prosecutors say Angell had various communications with the undercover agent, and on Monday arranged to meet up in order to have sex or perform sex acts on the girl. Angell agreed to pay $85 for the encounter, according to charges.

On Monday, Angell began to drive away from the arranged meeting place at the East Bridge Fishing Access site as sheriff’s deputies approached, but was pulled over in a traffic stop and arrested, charges state.

According to charges, Angell admitted to investigators in an interview that he had attempted to arrange a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old.

