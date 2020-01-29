In minor abuse case, Rocky Boy school district disputes man's affiliation with basketball program

The Rocky Boy's school district says a Box Elder man accused of having sex with a minor was never associated with the schools' athletic programs.

Superintendent Voyd St. Pierre issued a press release Wednesday saying Christopher Brown, 31, who has been charged in U.S. District Court in Great Falls with sexual abuse of a minor, "was NEVER hired, worked as, helped, volunteered, or was associated in any capacity, as a coach in any of the Rocky Boy School's athletic programs."

Brown told criminal investigators that he was a basketball coach at Rocky Boy Middle School and Rocky Boy High School, according to a federal court affidavit. He has yet to enter a plea.

Brown was compensated as a tutor for a total of 24 hours in October and November 2018, working with students and other adult tutors in the after-school tutoring program, St. Pierre said.

When Brown was 29 or 30 he had sex with a 12-year-old, and then did so five more times after the initial encounter in July 2018, according to an affidavit filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Brown told an FBI agent he stopped having sex with the girl for roughly a year "because he did not like the situation and knew it was wrong," the affidavit states.