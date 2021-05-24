Indiana man accused of raping unconscious woman in downtown Billings

A 46-year-old Indiana man is in jail in Yellowstone County, accused of raping a woman who was unconscious outside of a restaurant in downtown Billings.

James Anthony Poynter pleaded not guilty on Monday to two counts of sexual intercourse without consent. Yellowstone County District Judge Mary Jane Knisely set bail at $100,000, required a GPS monitor, no victim contact and an 8 p.m. curfew if he posts bail.

The conditions were requested by the Yellowstone County Attorney’s Office. The defense could argue for a reduction at a later date.

Poynter is accused of raping a 32-year-old woman who was unconscious near the bushes outside of McCormick Café on Montana Avenue in downtown Billings.

A firefighter from the Billings Fire Department was the first on scene of the suspected sexual assault call and later told police he saw Poynter raping the woman, whose pants and clothing had been removed.

In a statement to police, Poynter said he’d arrived in Billings by bus less than 24 hours earlier from Bozeman, where he’d recently relocated from Indiana.

He said he’d bought alcohol downtown and met a group of people that introduced him to the 32-year-old woman.

Poynter said he and the woman had consensual sex near the bushes behind the restaurant but that at some point she lost consciousness. He told police he continued having sex with her in an effort to revive her. Charges state Poynter told police he didn’t know what else to do to wake the woman.

