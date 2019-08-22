An Iowa-based insurance company is asking to be let it off the hook for potential damages owed in a civil suit against a former Miles City high school athletic trainer who has admitted to sexually abusing dozens of athletes.
The filing also shows that school officials bought additional sexual abuse coverage in June 1998, shortly after sending a memo to James "Doc" Jensen about complaints the district received about him and around the time it didn't renew his employment for the 1998-1999 school year.
Employers Mutual Casualty Co. insured the Custer County District High School from 1997 through 2006, according to the suit.
The company asks a federal judge to declare that "there is no insurance coverage under its insurance policy for the sexual abuse claims" in the civil suit, effectively removing the company from having to pay potential claims.
A separate civil lawsuit filed almost a year ago accuses Jensen of systematically sexually abusing dozens of teenage male athletes under the guise of improving their athletic performance. That suit argues the school district should have been able to stop Jensen's abuse and failed.
The district has denied liability in the suit.
Jensen, who is 79 and in poor health, admitted to much of the abuse detailed in the lawsuit when he pleaded guilty to related federal charges and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. He has also pleaded guilty in Custer County District Court to possessing child pornography. State officials were't able to charge Jensen for many of his admitted abuse because the Montana statute of limitations had expired.
The new insurance lawsuit argues the umbrella policies the district had purchased before seeking the sex abuse coverage didn't cover such abuse, and that Jensen's conduct wasn't covered by the specialized policy even once it was in place.
It cites a "perpetrator" exclusion which bars coverage for "any person who knowingly participated in any act of sexual abuse or sexual molestation."
If a judge determines the company's coverage does apply to the civil suit, the company's lawsuit includes a backup plan. It asks that all the claims from the civil suit be lumped into a single policy limit, regardless of the number of victims.
The move would presumably limit the amount of money the insurance company would have to pay out in a settlement or judgment against the school in the civil suit.
John Heenan, an attorney for Jensen's victims in the civil suit, said the new lawsuit was an attempt by the insurance company to dodge responsibility.
"The case that we've been prosecuting, while ostensibly against the school district, really relates to the three insurance companies which have been operating behind the scenes," Heenan said.
The filing lists Traveler's Insurance as the company that insured the school district from 1989 to 1997, and Princeton Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance Company/ Munich Reinsurance America Inc. as the company that currently insures the district. Neither company is listed as a party to the suit.
Heenan said he didn't agree with the reasoning suggested by the company in its suit.
He said that his co-counselors and plaintiffs are weighing whether to ask the court to participate in the suit, given the underlying case.
"Everyone wants to see the insurance company held to the contract," he said.
Jeff Weldon, an attorney for the school district, said that the challenge from the insurance company wasn't unusual.
"It is done to clarify the application of, or questions about, the insurance coverage," he said in an email. "The School District will retain separate counsel to respond to any declaratory judgement actions."