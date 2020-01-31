Jail suicide lawsuit should go to jury, magistrate says

A lawsuit over a jail suicide in Yellowstone County can proceed to a jury trial, according to a federal magistrate.
The family of Michael Ostby, which sued over his July 1, 2015, suicide in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility, should be allowed take their case to a jury on two counts, U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy Cavan said in recent findings and recommendations.
The lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Billings has been winding through the legal process for more than two years.
Now, Cavan is recommending the case go to trial on claims of negligence and a civil rights violation by the county.
Cavan recommended the case not proceed on claims of civil rights violations related to jail staff training. But he said it should go forward on civil rights claims related to the jail's policies on medical requests, inmate classification and suicide prevention protocol.
The findings and recommendations will now go to U.S. District Judge Susan Watters for review.
Ostby made a series of complaints to jail staff that his mental state was deteriorating, according to the lawsuit. He twice attempted suicide while in custody, and was found with torn bed sheets and a shank three days before he died by hanging.
The county has noted that jail staff successfully intervened on the first two suicide attempts. The county also disputed that torn bedsheets were indicative of suicidal thinking, saying they could be used “for many things, such as creating a loop for towels to dry, to grasp things outside the cells, and to make necklaces, religious medallions, belts, and other objects."
A coroner’s jury in January 2016 found the county was not criminally responsible for Ostby’s death.