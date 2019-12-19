As Carbon County eyes building a jail in Joliet, residents Wednesday raised concerns about higher taxes, the proposed jail's proximity to a school, and whether the local aquifer could support the facility.
The county has no functioning jail, and transporting prisoners to jails in surrounding counties is expensive and time-consuming, officials have said. While planning for a new jail, one of the big questions on county officials' minds is where to build it.
Some officials favor Joliet because land is available there, and the 650-population town between Red Lodge and Laurel is closer to Yellowstone County and its much larger population base to draw potential employees from.
During a three-hour public meeting in Joliet Wednesday, many at the meeting in the Joliet community center Wednesday expressed support, while others raised their concerns.
Joliet resident Brandon Nitzkorski has a 3-year-old son. While he said he supports a jail in Joliet, he doesn’t want the county to build one so close to Joliet Public School.
The land proposed for construction, located just outside city limits near the turnoff to Columbus on state Highway 421, would need to be annexed into the city. The lot also sits a half mile or so from the school.
Nitzkorski said he’s willing to pay more in taxes to place the jail farther away from town.
“I hope they do the right thing,” Nitzkorski said. “I don’t want them to rush. It’s been this long. Don’t rush now and regret it later.”
Officials said they hope to take the matter to the public on the November 2020 ballot.
Since the Carbon County jail at the courthouse in Red Lodge closed in 2001, deputies have transported prisoners to Billings. When the Yellowstone County Detention Facility is full, deputies then drive farther to Bozeman, Forsyth and even Townsend, a 400-mile round trip.
Carbon County commissioner Scott Blain said that without a new jail, some suspects charged with certain crimes must be let go. And, deputies often drive in hazardous weather when taking prisoners to other jails, he said, although no incidents have occurred.
Lacking a jail, at least 211 outstanding warrants have gone unserved, with an unpaid value to the county of $481,328. From January to November 2019, Carbon County has paid outside detention facilities for 1,654 days of inmate boarding totaling $174,737.
“Right now, we’re really faced with the fact that we have no place to go,” Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan said Wednesday night. “We have an average of 10 to 15 people that we’re housing in one of those four facilities.”
In the 1990s, the county considered remodeling the two existing jail buildings in Red Lodge, the county seat. Both buildings, however, are more than 100 years old, and renovating them wasn't a viable option.
The new facility would have about 100 beds and be about 25,000 square feet. It would include a cafeteria, nurse’s station, evidence storage area, and outdoor area.
The new jail will need 20 to 25 workers to operate, and the average commute in Carbon County is 27 minutes, Blain said. A pool of nearly 3,000 workers lives within 27 minutes of Red Lodge. However, more than 40,000 workers live within 27 minutes of Joliet.
Some who attended the meeting recommended building the jail in an unpopulated part of the county. But, connecting the jail to municipal water and sewer would reduce costs, Blain said.
The proposed $25 million project would cost county property taxpayers about $50 a year more per home assessed at $100,000, according to estimates.
About $107,000 more per year would be needed in the sheriff's department budget to operate the jail. Still, those are rough estimates, said Blain. He noted that building the jail outside city limits also exempts it from grant funding.
Land that houses Yellowstone Dog Sports between Red Lodge and Roberts, and land located adjacent to Beartooth Electric Co-Op Inc. in Red Lodge are other options for the jail site, as well as at the intersection in Rockvale.
“This isn’t a done deal,” Blain said. “If we’re building a car, right now we’re drawing pictures of a car. We’re not welding, we’re not putting tires on the car and we’re a long way from putting gas in this thing. We’re just conceptualizing it.”
Others wondered what impact the jail would have on the town's aquifer over 20 years. Blain said the county would study its potential impact once a plot is chosen.
While having a larger workforce close by is an advantage, a jail in town can also improve business and public safety through the increased number of patrol cars coming and going. Some jail employees would be paid about $22 per hour to start.
It’s likely other counties will contract with Carbon County to house inmates at the jail, which will help with operating costs, Blain added.
Toward the end of the meeting, Blain acknowledged that finding consensus on a site will be difficult. Red Lodge residents have also expressed concerns in previous public meetings.
He encouraged residents to provide more input before the commissioners pick a site on Jan. 14, 2020.
“We don’t want the proposal to fail on where we put it,” Blain said. “If it fails, fail it on the merits of the proposal.”
Community members may contact Blain at 406-698-7692, or at the commissioners' office at 406-446-1595. Carbon County commissioners meet Tuesdays and Thursdays in Red Lodge and are open to comments at this time as well. Comments can be sent to commissioners@co.carbon.mt.us or to P.O. Box 887, Red Lodge, MT 59068.
More information on the detention facility can be found on the county's website.