Judge drops family's lawsuit over 2015 jail suicide due to statute of limitations

A lawsuit against Yellowstone County for the suicide death of a jail inmate in 2015 has been dismissed after three years of litigation because the estate did not file its claims early enough, the court found.
The claims by the estate of Michael Ostby, 28, were dismissed on Friday by U.S. District Judge Susan Watters. Ostby died on July 1, 2015.
The case had been set for trial in September.
While the plaintiffs were well within the three-year timeline for the statute of limitations for negligence claims, the judge found that they did not meet a separate deadline in state law that trumps the first.
That separate deadline is a provision of Montana law that reads: "Actions for claims against a county that have been rejected by the county commissioners must be commenced within 6 months after the first rejection."
Watters found that the county rejected the claims in a letter on Nov. 10, 2016, saying the county was "not inclined" to settle and that Ostby was responsible for his own death.
The deadline, then, for a lawsuit to be filed was May 10, 2017, Watters found.
The lawsuit wasn’t filed until June 30, 2017.
The county commended the ruling.
“While Mr. Ostby’s suicide was regretful, the county was not responsible,” said Melissa Williams, chief civil litigation attorney for the county. “After many years of litigation, the county is glad the case is resolved.”
Plaintiffs attorney Kathryn Troldahl said the estate planned to appeal. She said the six-month timeline cited does not apply to the civil rights claims in the case.
"For the court to interpret that statute that way, we just think is really egregious," Troldahl said.
In earlier filings, Troldahl wrote that the county reversed course by agreeing to mediation after telling the family it was not inclined to settle the claim. If anything triggered the six-month timeline, she argued, it should be the date that mediation failed, which was May 6, 2017.
During the roughly eight weeks Ostby was held in jail, he made a series of complaints to staff that his mental state was deteriorating, according to the lawsuit. He twice attempted suicide while in custody, and was found with torn bed sheets and a shank three days before he died by hanging.
The county has noted that jail staff successfully intervened on the first two suicide attempts. The county also disputed that torn bedsheets were indicative of suicidal thinking, saying they could be used for things other than a suicide attempt.
A coroner’s jury in January 2016 found the county was not criminally responsible for Ostby’s death.
