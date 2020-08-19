Judge drops family's lawsuit over 2015 jail suicide due to statute of limitations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A lawsuit against Yellowstone County for the suicide death of a jail inmate in 2015 has been dismissed after three years of litigation because the estate did not file its claims early enough, the court found.

The claims by the estate of Michael Ostby, 28, were dismissed on Friday by U.S. District Judge Susan Watters. Ostby died on July 1, 2015.

The case had been set for trial in September.

While the plaintiffs were well within the three-year timeline for the statute of limitations for negligence claims, the judge found that they did not meet a separate deadline in state law that trumps the first.

That separate deadline is a provision of Montana law that reads: "Actions for claims against a county that have been rejected by the county commissioners must be commenced within 6 months after the first rejection."

Watters found that the county rejected the claims in a letter on Nov. 10, 2016, saying the county was "not inclined" to settle and that Ostby was responsible for his own death.

The deadline, then, for a lawsuit to be filed was May 10, 2017, Watters found.

The lawsuit wasn’t filed until June 30, 2017.

The county commended the ruling.