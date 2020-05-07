Judge recommends $1.6M damages award against on-duty officer who raped woman

A federal magistrate is recommending in a court order that an ex-law enforcement officer pay $1.6 million to the woman he raped and impregnated while on duty in 2015.
The recommendation must now be reviewed by a U.S. District Court judge.
Former Bureau of Indian Affairs Officer Dana Bullcoming should be required to pay the woman $251,854 for the cost of raising the child who resulted from the rape, as well as $360,000 for her altered life course, Magistrate Judge Timothy Cavan is recommending.
Bullcoming should also pay $1 million for physical and emotional pain and suffering, Cavan said.
The amount was well below the $7 million to $15 million that attorney John Heenan had asked for, but he said his client was nonetheless buoyed by the recommendation.
“My client is very pleased and feels very validated, regardless of whether or not we’re able to collect on it,” he said. “Judge Cavan’s order was thoughtful, and even just her reading that order meant a lot in terms of validation.”
Bullcoming has not contributed to the cost of raising the child, and while Heenan said they’ll try to collect on any judgment, he has said it would be “worth no more than the paper it’s printed on.”
The case is being appealed to the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals after U.S. District Judge Susan Watters found that the government could not be held liable for its officer’s actions. Although he was on duty at the time, he committed the rape outside the scope of his employment, she found.
Bullcoming is set to be released in December. He was sentenced to three years in prison.
