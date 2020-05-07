Judge recommends $1.6M damages award against on-duty officer who raped woman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A federal magistrate is recommending in a court order that an ex-law enforcement officer pay $1.6 million to the woman he raped and impregnated while on duty in 2015.

The recommendation must now be reviewed by a U.S. District Court judge.

Former Bureau of Indian Affairs Officer Dana Bullcoming should be required to pay the woman $251,854 for the cost of raising the child who resulted from the rape, as well as $360,000 for her altered life course, Magistrate Judge Timothy Cavan is recommending.

Bullcoming should also pay $1 million for physical and emotional pain and suffering, Cavan said.

The amount was well below the $7 million to $15 million that attorney John Heenan had asked for, but he said his client was nonetheless buoyed by the recommendation.

“My client is very pleased and feels very validated, regardless of whether or not we’re able to collect on it,” he said. “Judge Cavan’s order was thoughtful, and even just her reading that order meant a lot in terms of validation.”