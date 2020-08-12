Judge says defense attorneys want to 'derail' prosecution in taking death penalty off table

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A district judge told the Montana Supreme Court on Tuesday that his orders allowing prosecutors to seek the death penalty in a deliberate homicide case should stand.

Judge David Cybulski, of the state's 15th Judicial District, told the high court that defense counsel was merely seeking to derail or delay the prosecution of their client, and that his orders were legally sound.

The case in Roosevelt County was filed in February against Clovis Christopher Geno, 55, for the January strangulation death of his girlfriend, Ramona Hilton Naramore, 62.

Attorneys with the Office of the Public Defender had twice been denied by Cybulski in their efforts to get the death penalty removed as a possible sentence in the case. On Friday, they asked the Montana Supreme Court to step in, saying the lower court was erring by allowing prosecutors to seek the death penalty without following certain legal steps.

The judge wrote that defense attorneys were attempting to "derail the prosecution of this matter or at least postpone prosecution of this case" by filing a petition for a writ of supervisory control.