Jury convicts Laurel man in 2014 slaying after argument over military service

A jury found a Laurel man guilty of deliberate homicide on Thursday morning in the 2014 death of a man whose throat he'd slashed after drinking and arguing together.

The trial against 69-year-old William Earl Cunningham began with jury selection on Friday. Jurors deliberated for roughly 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Cunningham killed Nathan Horn, 40, on the night of Aug. 2, 2014. It was the second consecutive night of drinking and arguing between the two men at a picnic table outside of Cunningham's apartment complex.

Horn was there visiting a friend, who was present for the killing and testified this week that she heard Cunningham say, “hit me,” and then saw him sitting on top of Horn and a pool of blood collecting. The witness, Lena Heller, was on her phone intermittently and did not see the entire event.

Horn and Cunningham had been posturing and arguing about military service and which branch was best. Cunningham served in the U.S. Army, while Horn had said he served in the Marines. Horn did not actually serve in the Marines, according to court filings by the defense.