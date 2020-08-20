Jury convicts Laurel man in 2014 slaying after argument over military service

A jury found a Laurel man guilty of deliberate homicide on Thursday morning in the 2014 death of a man whose throat he'd slashed after drinking and arguing together.
The trial against 69-year-old William Earl Cunningham began with jury selection on Friday. Jurors deliberated for roughly 2 hours and 30 minutes.
Cunningham killed Nathan Horn, 40, on the night of Aug. 2, 2014. It was the second consecutive night of drinking and arguing between the two men at a picnic table outside of Cunningham's apartment complex.
Horn was there visiting a friend, who was present for the killing and testified this week that she heard Cunningham say, “hit me,” and then saw him sitting on top of Horn and a pool of blood collecting. The witness, Lena Heller, was on her phone intermittently and did not see the entire event.
Horn and Cunningham had been posturing and arguing about military service and which branch was best. Cunningham served in the U.S. Army, while Horn had said he served in the Marines. Horn did not actually serve in the Marines, according to court filings by the defense.
The trial was Cunningham’s second. The Montana Supreme Court granted him a retrial based on arguments he’d wrongly been denied a chance to question the professional history and credibility of a state’s witness and to fully testify about why he was afraid of Horn that night. Cunningham had argued self-defense in his first trial.
Cunningham didn’t take the stand in this week’s trial, and Dr. Thomas Bennett, the witness in question, was not called.
This time, Cunningham's new attorney argued the fatal wound was an accident, inflicted as Horn reflexively pulled Cunningham down to the ground as he was falling backward.
Defense attorney Benjamin Darrow showed jurors a photo of Cunningham’s shirt that night with a wrinkled section where he said Horn had grabbed him.
The state medical examiner, Dr. Robert Kurtzman, testified the fatal wound was not likely accidental. He said the 6-inch gash across the front and side of Horn’s throat was created by two different knife strokes. He noted there were multiple knife puncture wounds to one of Horn’s cheeks, and a deeper laceration on the other.
The blade of Cunningham’s knife was 3.5 inches long.
Deputy Yellowstone County Attorney Julie Mees said in order to believe Cunningham’s claim that it was an accident, the jury would need to believe that Cunningham inadvertently pushed the knife into Horn’s neck, and Horn then twisted his head side to side.
"That's not reasonable," Mees said.
Mees said the “heart of the case” was contained in a statement Cunningham made to police on the night he killed Horn, which was captured by the patrol officer’s audio.
“I’ve had it, and I cut him. I cut him,” Cunningham said.
The trial was held in Yellowstone County District Court in front of Judge Gregory Todd.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.