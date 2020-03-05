Jury finds Nevada man guilty of killing missing girlfriend in Montana

A key piece of evidence is video footage showing the front of the home Green and Johnson shared in the Billings Heights, captured by a neighbor’s home camera system and obtained by Johnson’s son, who had come to Billings to search for her.

The footage shows Johnson entering the home but not leaving it again.

Green agreed to give police a recorded statement and answered questions about his whereabouts in the days after her disappearance. After a point, detectives revealed to him they knew Johnson went in their home but didn’t come out alive, and asked him what happened.

“I ain’t gonna say nothing else," Green replied.

Prosecutors introduced evidence that Green replaced the carpeting in a back bedroom in the days after Johnson disappeared. And while he was collecting reimbursements from the landlords for other property improvement projects — some for as little as $3.02 — he did not seek reimbursement for the carpet and carpet pad, which cost more than $250 combined, Twito noted.

No blood of Johnson’s was found in the back bedroom where police believe Green killed her.