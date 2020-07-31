Jury selection moving from MetraPark to Lincoln Center in Billings

Yellowstone County residents called for jury duty in district court will now report to the Lincoln Center for jury selection.
The shift is part of the courts’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In May, the 13th Judicial District, which covers Yellowstone County, announced it would use facilities at the MetraPark complex for jury selection.
But MetraPark Marketing Director Ray Massie said hosting the courts was beginning to cut into MetraPark revenues, and that it was always intended to be a temporary arrangement.
The state pays rent for the court’s usage, but events like the MontanaFair and an upcoming gun show bring in more money, he said.
The Lincoln Center, which is owned by Billings Public Schools, will be used only for jury selection. Once a jury is picked, the trial will be held at the county courthouse.
Jury selection will begin at Lincoln Center on Aug. 7.
Chief District Judge Mary Jane Knisely said the courts would likely be using the Lincoln Center through the winter, as the novel coronavirus continues to circulate in Yellowstone County. She said the space would be large enough.
“We feel like we’re going to have no troubles,” Knisely said.
Knisely and others are working to secure parking arrangements with various downtown lot owners. Judges are calling between 60 and 90 prospective jurors. Fewer people than expected are asking to be excused due to health concerns, the judge said.
When they show up to the Lincoln Center, prospective jurors will be given a mask and get their temperature taken at the door. They’ll be asked a series of questions about whether they are experiencing any unexplained symptoms or have had contact with a known COVID-19-positive case in the past two weeks.
Jury clerk Bernie Wahl said the process is designed so that no prospective juror has to touch anything that would need to be disinfected, like pens.
She said a lift will be placed at the foot of the stairs for anyone who needs it.
Payment for the use of the Lincoln Center is still being worked out, according to Beth McGlaughlin, court administrator of the Montana Supreme Court. Payment details for the Metra were not immediately available but would be provided in the coming days, McGlaughlin said.
