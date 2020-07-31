Jury selection moving from MetraPark to Lincoln Center in Billings

“We feel like we’re going to have no troubles,” Knisely said.

Knisely and others are working to secure parking arrangements with various downtown lot owners. Judges are calling between 60 and 90 prospective jurors. Fewer people than expected are asking to be excused due to health concerns, the judge said.

When they show up to the Lincoln Center, prospective jurors will be given a mask and get their temperature taken at the door. They’ll be asked a series of questions about whether they are experiencing any unexplained symptoms or have had contact with a known COVID-19-positive case in the past two weeks.

Jury clerk Bernie Wahl said the process is designed so that no prospective juror has to touch anything that would need to be disinfected, like pens.

She said a lift will be placed at the foot of the stairs for anyone who needs it.

Payment for the use of the Lincoln Center is still being worked out, according to Beth McGlaughlin, court administrator of the Montana Supreme Court. Payment details for the Metra were not immediately available but would be provided in the coming days, McGlaughlin said.

