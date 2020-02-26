Jury watches police interview of man suspected in girlfriend's disappearance

The evidence prosecutors do have includes video footage that Johnson’s son helped obtain from one of Green’s and Johnson’s neighbors. The video at one point shows Green loading items, including a shovel, into his work truck. According to charging documents, those items included a heavy-looking object that appeared as though it could have been a body, but a court order has blocked prosecutors from saying that to the jury. The video also showed Johnson arriving home one evening but did not show her leaving in the subsequent days, and family did not hear from her again.

Jurors watched the video of Green’s police interview and heard detectives press him when what he said contradicted surveillance footage obtained from a neighbor’s home camera system.

For instance, Green said he did not leave town in the days after his girlfriend disappeared, but video footage pieced together from various surveillance systems in Billings and Laurel show he did.

Police asked for the public’s help in locating Johnson’s remains in April 2019, urging people to be on the lookout for potential burial sites and ground disturbances. A month later, they asked for renewed help from the public and landowners in the areas south of Laurel and in the Shepherd, Worden and Huntley areas. Police also offered a $1,000 reward for help in finding Johnson’s remains.

