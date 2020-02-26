Jury watches police interview of man suspected in girlfriend's disappearance

When a Billings police detective asked a man suspected of killing his girlfriend in 2018 to “do the right thing” and help them find her body, the man declined, wearing a smirk on his face, a jury heard Wednesday.
Gregory Scott Green, 54, is on trial for deliberate homicide in the Sept. 13, 2018, death of girlfriend Laura Johnson.
Green had agreed to drive down to City Hall on his lunch break one day in the weeks after Johnson’s disappearance and provide a recorded statement to detectives. A portion of the video recording of that statement was played for the jury on Wednesday.
After more than an hour of questioning, Green said he was done cooperating. As the interview was ending, Billings Police Department Det. Grant Morrison said he told Green it wasn’t too late “to do the right thing,” and again asked if Green would “go for that drive,” saying in testimony that he meant Green could lead detectives to Johnson’s body.
“He said, ‘No, not yet,’” Morrison told the jury. Morrison said Green had a “half smile” on his face, “like a smirk.”
Green’s trial began Tuesday before Yellowstone County District Judge Jessica Fehr after jury selection on Monday.
The homicide case is being tried without a body, autopsy and cause of death, or murder weapon.
The evidence prosecutors do have includes video footage that Johnson’s son helped obtain from one of Green’s and Johnson’s neighbors. The video at one point shows Green loading items, including a shovel, into his work truck. According to charging documents, those items included a heavy-looking object that appeared as though it could have been a body, but a court order has blocked prosecutors from saying that to the jury. The video also showed Johnson arriving home one evening but did not show her leaving in the subsequent days, and family did not hear from her again.
Jurors watched the video of Green’s police interview and heard detectives press him when what he said contradicted surveillance footage obtained from a neighbor’s home camera system.
For instance, Green said he did not leave town in the days after his girlfriend disappeared, but video footage pieced together from various surveillance systems in Billings and Laurel show he did.
Police asked for the public’s help in locating Johnson’s remains in April 2019, urging people to be on the lookout for potential burial sites and ground disturbances. A month later, they asked for renewed help from the public and landowners in the areas south of Laurel and in the Shepherd, Worden and Huntley areas. Police also offered a $1,000 reward for help in finding Johnson’s remains.
Morrison also said Wednesday that Green quickly spoke negatively about Johnson during his voluntary interview, such as her history of leaving without notice and her continued struggles with drug addiction.
Morrison said Green did not express concern about her, and also declined to answer more questions after he was told about the neighbor’s video footage. The detectives told Green that his statements so far in the interview had been untruthful.
“So what happened?” Green responded.
“You tell me what happened in that house,” said Det. Brad Tucker, who was also interviewing Green. “Because she didn’t come out of there alive. That’s what you can tell us.”
Green responded: “I ain’t gonna say nothing else.”
The trial is expected to last into next week.
Johnson moved to Billings roughly two months before she disappeared, in order to be with Green. She had no car and no bank account, and no job upon arrival, Green told police in his recorded statement. Green had moved to Billings from Nevada for a job at Architectural Doors and Hardware.
Johnson and Green had been an “on again, off again” couple for years, according to defense attorney Blaine McGivern. The two had lived together previously in Nevada. Johnson then spent stints of time with family in other states during breakup periods.
Johnson was married but separated from her husband. They’d spent 27 years together before splitting up, her sons testified earlier on Tuesday.
Johnson struggled with drug addiction, beginning with prescription pain medication roughly 15 years ago, according to testimony from her son, Stephan Johnson. Laura Johnson later turned to heroin, and at the time of her disappearance had been visiting a methadone clinic in Billings daily for treatment.
Johnson and Green had another breakup several weeks before Johnson's disappearance, and she was living in a separate room, subletting from Green, she said in texts to her father.
Jurors are expected to hear more police testimony, as well as testimony from employees of Architectural Doors and Hardware, where Green worked.
Defense witnesses are not expected until next week.